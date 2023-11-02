© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
Fronteras-A Changing America

A Conversation on Voting Rights with Beto O’Rourke

By KRWG News and Partners
Published November 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM MDT

In this week’s Fronteras: A Changing America, KRWG sits down with former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke to talk about topics covered in his book, “We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible.”

KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with Beto O’Rourke about pressing issues facing modern-day Americans, and what can be learned from the lessons of past activists who fought to make their communities a better place. From infrastructure needs to voter rights, O’Rourke spoke about the importance of empowering voters, especially those in marginalized groups, so that U.S. democracy is representative of all individuals.

Fronteras-A Changing America
Stay Connected
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners