A Conversation on Voting Rights with Beto O’Rourke

In this week’s Fronteras: A Changing America, KRWG sits down with former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke to talk about topics covered in his book, “We’ve Got to Try: How the Fight for Voting Rights Makes Everything Else Possible.”

KRWG’s Jonny Coker spoke with Beto O’Rourke about pressing issues facing modern-day Americans, and what can be learned from the lessons of past activists who fought to make their communities a better place. From infrastructure needs to voter rights, O’Rourke spoke about the importance of empowering voters, especially those in marginalized groups, so that U.S. democracy is representative of all individuals.