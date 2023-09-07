The Official Cookbook of the Chile Pepper Institute
A new cookbook from the Chile Pepper Institute at NMSU is out for Chile lovers. Co-authors Dr. Paul Bosland and Dr. Wendy Hamilton from in College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences join the program.
Host: Anthony Moreno, Content Director, KRWG Public Media
Guest 1: Dr. Paul Bosland, Professor Emeritus
Title: College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, NMSU
Guest 2: Dr. Wendy Hamilton, Professor Emerita
Title: College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, NMSU