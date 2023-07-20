Migrants Crossing Darién Gap

On the program, we learn about the dangerous journey migrants traveling from South America make as they travel north through the Darién Gap in Colombia and Panama. Bob Moore, Founder and CEO of El Paso Matters, the nonprofit news organization, recently traveled to the region. He joins the program and tells us what he learned during his reporting trip to the area.

Host: Anthony Moreno, Content Director, KRWG Public Media

Guest : Robert Moore

Title: Founder and CEO, El Paso Matters

Website: https://elpasomatters.org/