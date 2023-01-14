Fronteras- Health Equity in Doña Ana County

Fronteras 1302 - Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) - Kari Bachman

On this episode we learn about an organization working to empower the community and improve health equity. Kari Bachman, Director of Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) joins the program to share more about the organization. We learn more about the migrant crisis in El Paso, we get introduced to a local Potters Guild, and we meet a local racecar driver who is inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams.

