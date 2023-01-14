© 2023 KRWG
Fronteras-A Changing America

Fronteras- Health Equity in Doña Ana County

By KRWG News and Partners
Published January 14, 2023 at 6:03 PM MST
Fronteras 1302 - Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) - Kari Bachman

On this episode we learn about an organization working to empower the community and improve health equity. Kari Bachman, Director of Doña Ana Communities United (DACU) joins the program to share more about the organization. We learn more about the migrant crisis in El Paso, we get introduced to a local Potters Guild, and we meet a local racecar driver who is inspiring the next generation to pursue their dreams.

KRWG News and Partners
