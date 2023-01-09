Fronteras - The Border Industrial Association - Jerry Pacheco
On this episode, Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association joins the program to discuss trade and economic development at the border. Also, we learn more about a Las Cruces nonprofit working to strengthen economic development by providing a maker space for creatives and we hear from a local artist who focuses on wildlife and western culture.
