Fronteras-A Changing America

Fronteras - The Border Industrial Association - Jerry Pacheco

By KRWG News and Partners
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST
On this episode, Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association joins the program to discuss trade and economic development at the border. Also, we learn more about a Las Cruces nonprofit working to strengthen economic development by providing a maker space for creatives and we hear from a local artist who focuses on wildlife and western culture.


