Fronteras- A focus on mental health

Published November 19, 2022 at 5:23 PM MST
Fronteras 1224 - Mental Health: Dr. Stuart Kelter, Radio Host, Retired Clinical Psychologist

This week, we meet Tino Ortega, an El Paso artist, muralist who says he found healing in art. Now his murals help others. Also, a discussion on mental health with a Dr. Stuart Kelter, a retired clinical psychologist turned radio host, and we also visit Alamogordo to learn more about an organization called CAPPED that works to help cancer patients address stress while promoting health education.

