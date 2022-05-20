El Paso Matters- El Paso Mayor Vetoes Contract Extension of City Manager and Property Tax Valuations

El Paso's city leadership is facing uncertainty after Mayor Oscar Leeser vetoed the City Council's 5-3 vote this week to extend City Manager Tommy Gonzalez's contract through 2029.

Federal, city, and county officials say they are preparing for an influx of migrants after the end of Title 42, but a leader of one local organization says that the influx is happening now. Also, El Paso Matters has an analysis on property tax valuations in neighborhoods in El Paso to compare how they are rising. Bob Moore, President and CEO of the news organization has the latest from the Sun City.