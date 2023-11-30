A preview of a science fiction and fact exhibit and holiday traditions return

The New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo will feature an upcoming exhibit called "Sci Fi/Sci Fact" starting in mid-December. Luminarias return to Pancho Villa State Park in Columbus, NM and other communities across southern New Mexico. Also, local author Kelley Coffeen adds Hatch chile to just about everything in her newest book, “The Big Book of Hatch Chile.”

Elva Osterreich, editor with Desert Exposure shares a preview of December's issue of Desert Exposure.