Desert Exposure - a new look for the month of May

Editor Elva Osterreich previews the May issue:

When you look for your May Desert Exposure you will find it has changed. The whole shape has changed with a whole new printer. We are striving to look fresher, brighter and still include all the area features and events you are used to seeing – only more. I am enjoying the new configuration which not only gives us more pages to work with but also offers me more freedom with design to share with you.

Starting in Las Cruces you will find the Blazin’ Brewfest returning to Doña Ana County with local and statewide breweries participating. 18 New Mexico craft breweries are participating in this Saturday, June 3 event taking place at the Plaza de Las Cruces. It is a great time to sample those strangely named concoctions developed so creatively by breweries all around the state like: “All Dogs Go to Hefan” from Icebox Brewing in Las Cruces; “Resignation” from Downshift Brewery in Ruidoso; “Jest-a-Lager,” from Unhinged Brewing in Albuquerque; and the “Black Tooth Grin,” from Public House 28 in Chamberino.

For musicians everywhere, Desert Night Acoustic Music Camps draws a wide array of people to work together on a wide array of things. The camps which are held in May, August and October at the Black Range Lodge in Kingston, nm (just south of Hillsboro), are celebration their 10th anniversary this year. Christ Sanders, part of the highly popular Hard Road Trio bluegrass group is coordinating the camps which include a songwriting retreat; guitar and songwriting instruction; a great band scramble; and an all mandolin, all the time camp.

If you want to visit Deming, you might want to check out their new Widget. VisitWidget provides an interactive way to map out a visit, complete with activities, eateries and more. Folks can create itineraries tailored to their interests. From the Great Deming Duck Races to the Rio Mimbres Golf and Country Club, exploration is just a widget away.

With Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20, various events are planned including a celebration at Grant County’s Bataan Memorial Park in Santa Clara on Sunday, May 21, honoring active military personnel, Gold Star families, veterans and veterans service organizations. This includes a performance by the Fort Bliss First Armored Division Band. In Alamogordo, Otero Artspace features several veterans’ events through the month including a writer’s workshop, original musical performance, veteran art exhibit and veterans reading and performing music.

Pick up your new, fresh, free Desert Exposure at various local businesses, at the Las Cruces Bulletin office or visit desertexposure.com to meet some of our extraordinary area individuals and catch up on the latest southern New Mexico adventures

