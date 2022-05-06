Preview Desert Exposure for May 2022

In this month's issue:

Because May 23 is World Turtle Day, we get a preview of an upcoming event featuring art and turtles.

A fundraiser gala for the The Silco Theater in Silver City is set to take place.

Without the Mexican long-nosed bat, ingredients for one of America’s favorite cocktails would be in short supply.

In Deming entrepreneurial children are working toward Lemonade Day, May 21.

The NAN Ranch in Faywood recently hosted horse riders from several states who joined the Gila Chapter Back Country Horsemen for a friendly competition ride.

