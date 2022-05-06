© 2022 KRWG
Desert Exposure

Preview Desert Exposure for May 2022

Published May 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM MDT
The cover of May 2022's Desert Exposure.

In this month's issue:

Because May 23 is World Turtle Day, we get a preview of an upcoming event featuring art and turtles.

A fundraiser gala for the The Silco Theater in Silver City is set to take place.

Without the Mexican long-nosed bat, ingredients for one of America’s favorite cocktails would be in short supply.

In Deming entrepreneurial children are working toward Lemonade Day, May 21.

The NAN Ranch in Faywood recently hosted horse riders from several states who joined the Gila Chapter Back Country Horsemen for a friendly competition ride.

Pick up your free Desert Exposure at various local businesses or visit desertexposure.com to catch up on the latest southern New Mexico events and celebrations.

