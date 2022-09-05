Kris Winterowd discusses the conference taking place September 7th and 8th

The 44th Annual Conference on Aging takes place Wednesday and Thursday (9/8-9/9) in a hybrid format with regional watch parties. Kris Winterowd talks with KC Counts about some of the conference highlights and the link below is to register:

https://coa.altsd.state.nm.us/node/1422745

1-800-432-2080 is the number to call for assistance. The number was used in recent months to aid in firefighting and recovery efforts but has since been returned to the NM Aging and Long-term Services Department.