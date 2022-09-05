© 2022 KRWG
Conference on Aging returns in hybrid format

Kris Winterowd discusses the conference taking place September 7th and 8th

Published September 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM MDT
NM Conference on Aging 2022.png

The 44th Annual Conference on Aging takes place Wednesday and Thursday (9/8-9/9) in a hybrid format with regional watch parties. Kris Winterowd talks with KC Counts about some of the conference highlights and the link below is to register:

https://coa.altsd.state.nm.us/node/1422745

1-800-432-2080 is the number to call for assistance. The number was used in recent months to aid in firefighting and recovery efforts but has since been returned to the NM Aging and Long-term Services Department.

KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners