Heinrich announces he won’t run for NM governor in 2026

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich announced early Friday that he would not be running for New Mexico governor, saying the “stakes are simply too high” for him to leave his post in Washington, D.C.

Speculation had been growing since at least mid-December, when Axios published a story teeing up a potential primary between Heinrich and Deb Haaland, the first Indigenous woman to be Interior Secretary and a former New Mexico congresswoman.

Heinrich has demurred in multiple interviews since then about whether he intended to run, saying he would make the decision that was best in consultation with his family. His campaign ended that speculation in a news release early Friday morning.

“After careful consideration and many conversations with my family, constituents and colleagues, I’ve decided to remain in the United States Senate. It’s clear to me that New Mexico needs a strong voice in Washington now more than ever—the stakes are simply too high,” he wrote.

Heinrich cited President Donald Trump’s “alarming actions” this week as reason he is staying committed to the Senate, including trying to undo birthright citizenship, pardoning violent Jan. 6 defendants and rolling back environmental protections.

“From fighting back against these harmful policies to defending the progress we’ve made lowering costs for working families, growing our economy and keeping our communities safe, the Senate is where I believe I can have the most impact,” Heinrich wrote.

Heinrich was first elected to the Senate in 2013. He was re-elected in November by a wide margin.

Haaland has not announced her intention to run for governor. She did not address her political future in a short speech at The Peoples March Jan. 19 in Albuquerque, apart from telling a crowd of hundreds of cheering supporters that she would “leave the ladder down” for other Indigenous women in politics now that the “door is open” for them.

“I want people who care about a better future to run for office, and I’ll be there to make sure that they do,” she said.

The election to replace Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, takes place Nov. 3, 2026.

Story by Patrick Lohmann

Source New Mexico is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Source New Mexico maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Julia Goldberg for questions: info@sourcenm.com.