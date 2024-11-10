QB Veltkamp accounts for 4TDs in Western Kentucky's 41-28 win over New Mexico State

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more and Western Kentucky never trailed in its 41-28 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.

The opening drive was a sign of things to come when Veltkamp threw a 54-yard touchdown to Easton Messer on the game's fourth play. Three minutes later, Veltkamp ran in from the 1 for a two-score lead.

New Mexico State reduced the deficit before the end of the first with Mike Washington's 1-yard run. The Hilltoppers (7-2, 5-0 Conference USA) pushed the lead back to two touchdowns on a lateral to receiver Mike Williams, who threw a 51-yard touchdown to Kisean Johnson. Lucas Carneiro made a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the half for a 24-7 lead.

The Aggies (2-7, 1-5) got back in it when Washington ran it in from the 3 then Seth McGowan ran it in from the 7. Veltkamp ran it in from 3 before the end of third to make it 31-21 and the Hilltoppers led by double digits the rest of the way.

Washington ran for 152 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns and McGowan had 113 yards rushing on 15 carries with a touchdown.

With the win, Western Kentucky maintained its first-place tie atop Conference USA with Jacksonville State (6-3, 5-0).