Seth McGowan's late TD run lifts New Mexico State over Southeast Missouri State 23-16 in opener

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Seth McGowan scored on a 3-yard run with less than two minutes to play to rally New Mexico State to a 23-16 victory over FCS-member Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night in the Aggies season opener.

McGowan also scored the first touchdown for New Mexico State on a 14-yard run early in the second quarter. He finished with 87 yards on 11 carries.

Paxton DeLaurent threw a 51-yard scoring strike to Dorian Anderson with 2:03 left in the first quarter to give the Redhawks (1-1) a 7-0 lead.

McGowan tied the game with his first scoring run and Southeast Missouri State's DC Pippin and the Aggies' Abraham Montano traded field goals to send the game to halftime all even at 10-10.

Pippin booted a 53-yard field goal for the only score of the third quarter to put the Redhawks up 13-10 and he pushed the advantage to six with a 48-yarder 4 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Montano connected on a 51-yarder to pull New Mexico State within a point with 6:07 left. McGowan's go-ahead score came with 1:57 remaining. Parker Awad ran it in for the 2-point conversion.

DeLaurent completed 27 of 45 passes for 295 yards with one interception. Anderson finished with six catches for 115 yards.

Awad totaled 37 yards on 5-for-17 passing with one pick.