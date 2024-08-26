Dems select Sarah Silva for House District 53

The Democratic Party of New Mexico selected Sarah Silva to replace Jon Hill as the candidate for House District 53 by unanimous vote Saturday.

Hill, a longtime educator, was the candidate selected by voters in the June primary, but stepped down in early August after falling ill. Hill died Aug. 16.

In his announcement to step down, he nominated Silva, a community organizer and consultant to replace him.

Sarah Silva Community organizer Sarah Silva was endorsed for House District 53 by outgoing nominee Jon Hill. The State Central Committee selected Silva to replace Hill on the ballot on Aug. 24, 2024. (Courtesy photo)



Eight members of the party’s State Central Committee selected Silva out of a pool of three candidates including Rep. Willie Madrid (D-Chaparral) who lost to Hill in the June primary, and middle-school teacher Kasey Peña.

Silva faces Republican Elizabeth Winterrowd in the bid for House District 53, which spans the southeastern portion of Doña Ana County and a corner of Otero County.

She said the time without a candidate offered a benefit to Winterrowd to run unopposed for a short time.

“I’m ready to hit the ground running within 24 hours, we’ve got the infrastructure,” Silva said. “We’re ready to stand it up.”

All three candidates presented to seven members of the committee and two advisory members from Chaparral on Thursday evening. The party announced the results of the vote on Saturday.

Both Peña and Silva said it was a fair and clear process on Friday, and said it abided by the rules.

Madrid did not respond to phone calls or text messages seeking comment.

Daniel Garcia, spokesperson for the New Mexico Democratic party thanked Peña and Madrid for participating.

“Now we call on every Democrat to throw their support behind Sarah to win in November and keep this seat blue,” he wrote in a statement.

On Thursday, before the meeting, a community group NM Comunidades en Acción y de Fe (NM CaFe) released a news release calling the party’s messaging about the process to replace Hill “inconsistent” and did not include people in Otero County.

“In an effort to push back the vote a few more days before the August 27th deadline to get prospective candidates names on the ballot and to give the residents of Chaparral a fair opportunity to hear from the candidates, CAFe Accion was told that that was not possible,” the statement said.

Garcia said the rules were “followed entirely throughout this election,” disagreeing with NM CaFe.

“There were no Otero County State Central Committee members who reside in that geographical area (HD-53) so the only electors were the HD-53-residing SCC members in Doña Ana County,” Garcia said.

Silva said she would address New Mexico Democratic party vacancies across the state, but particularly in the Chaparral, which is split by the Otero and Doña Ana county line.

“I’m more than happy to help the Democratic Party in the district organize itself so that the Otero side has SCC members if this were to ever happen again,” she said.

Winterrowd offered her condolences to Hill’s family in a statement about Silva replacing him on the ballot. Winterrowd criticized the nomination process by saying some Democrat voices went unheard and said her “goal is to represent all of the people in HD53, no matter where they live or what their status is.”

This story was published by Source New Mexico.