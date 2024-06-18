Ruidoso evacuated due to fires near the village

Forest fires prompted the evacuation of Ruidoso and surrounding communities starting on Monday, June 17.

Roads leading to the mountaintop community have been blocked by New Mexico State Police.

Many evacuees were directed east on U.S. Hwy. 70 toward Roswell.

A number of temporary shelters are in operation, including for animals, in the region.

The South Fork Fire is burning on the northwest side of Ruidoso. The Salt Fire is burning to the south and southwest, including along U.S. Hwy. 70, on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, according to fire incident maps.

According to the Village of Ruidoso, the South Fork fire totals nearly 14,000 acres, and the Salt Fire is nearly 4,900 acres. Both have 0% containment.

Meanwhile, another hot day — expected high of 86 degrees — with very low humidity is in the forecast for Tuesday.