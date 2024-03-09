How Southern New Mexico lawmakers voted in 2024

LAS CRUCES – Here is the voting record for local legislators on every bill to reach the House or Senate floor during this year’s 30-day session of the New Mexico Legislature, as well as which bills were signed into law or vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The session ended Feb. 15, and legislation not acted upon by the governor by March 6 was pocket vetoed.

House - Micaela Lara Cadena, D, Doña Ana County; Joanne Ferrary, D, Doña Ana County; Doreen Gallegos, D, Doña Ana County; Tara Jaramillo, D, Doña Ana, Sierra and Socorra counties; Jenifer Jones, R, Doña Ana, Hidalgo and Luna counties; Raymundo Lara, D, Doña Ana County; Willie Madrid, D, Doña Ana and Otero counties; Angelica Rubio, D, Doña Ana County; Nathan Small, D, Doña Ana County; Luis Terrazas, R, Catron, Grant and Hidalgo counties; Harlan Vincent, R, Lincoln and Otero counties.

Senate - Crystal Diamond Brantley, R, Doña Ana, Hidalgo, Luna and Sierra counties; William Burt, R, Chaves, Lincoln and Otero counties; Joseph Cervantes, D, Doña Ana County; Ron Griggs, R, Doña Ana, Eddy and Otero counties; Carrie Hamblen, D, Doña Ana County; Siah Correa Hemphill, D, Catron, Grant and Socorro counties; William Soules, D, Doña Ana County; Jeff Steinborn, D, Doña Ana County.

Abbreviations: Y - Yes, N - No, E - Excused, A - Absent

House bills voted upon:

HB 1 (Appropriates $41 million to fund annual expenses of the Legislature.) Passed House 51-13: Micaela Lara Cadena Y, Joanne Ferrary Y, Doreen Gallegos Y, Tara Jaramillo Y, Jenifer Jones Y, Raymundo Lara Y, Willie Madrid Y, Angelica Rubio Y, Nathan Small Y, Luis Terrazas Y, Harlan Vincent N. Passed Senate 36-0: Crystal Diamond Brantley Y, William Burt Y, Joseph Cervantes Y, Ron Griggs Y, Carrie Hamblen E, Siah Correa Hemphill Y, William Soules Y, Jeff Steinborn Y. Signed into law.

HB 2 (Appropriates $10.2 billion for FY 2025 state operating budget) Passed House 53-15: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Passed Senate 31-10: Brantley N, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 5 (Creates the Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Trust Fund) Passed House 63-5: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 33-8: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen, Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 7 (Moves health insurance premium tax revenue to the Health Care Affordability Fund.) Passed House 51-14: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Passed Senate 26-13: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs A, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 8 (Amends the Governmental Conduct Act, including increased penalties.) Passed House 66-0: all Y, except Vincent A). Died in Senate Judiciary Committee.

HB 28 (Authorizes loans for school construction.) Passed House 65-0: All Y. Passed Senate 40-0: All Y. Signed.

HB 29 (Appropriates $13 million to the Public Projects Revolving Loan Fund.) Passed House 63-0: All Y. Passed Senate 36-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 33 (Requires an annual report on prescription drug prices and trends) Passed House 67-0: All Y, except Rubio E. Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 41 (Authorizes the Environmental Improvement Board to set transportation fuel standards.) Passed House 36-33: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo N, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid N, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Passed Senate 26-15: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes E, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 48 (Increases royalty rates on oil and gas drilling.) Passed House 39-28: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo N, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid N, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Died in Senate Finance Committee.

HB 88 (Creates a program to distribute funds for firefighter recruitment.) Passed House 65-0: All Y, except Cadena and Rubio E. Died in Senate Finance.

HB 91 (Creates the Geothermal Projects Development Fund.) Passed House 60-5: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 39-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 98 (Raises the age of eligibility for an get Achieving a Better Life Experience account.) Passed House 63-0: All Y, except Rubio E. Passed Senate 40-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 101 (Provides peer-support training to help emergency workers with behavioral health issues.) Passed House 57-6: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small A, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Died in Senate Judiciary.

HB 102 (Makes magistrate courts a court of record.) Passed House 35-27: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo N, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid A, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Died in Senate Judiciary.

HB 129 (Mandates a seven-day waiting period for firearms sales.) Passed House 37-33: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo N, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid N, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Passed Senate 23-18: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill N, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 130 (Provides for a cloud-seeding pilot project at NMSU.) Passed House 61-6: Cadena Y, Ferrary N, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Died on Senate calendar.

HB 134 (Creates a trust fund for tribal education.) Passed House 68-0: All Y. Died on Senate calendar.

HB 141 (Increases salaries for judges.) Passed House 52-0: All Y, except Gallegos and Rubio E, Vincent A. Passed Senate 30-6: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 148 (Authorizes the Finance Authority to make loans and grants for water projects.) Passed House 64-0: All Y, except Rubio E. Passed Senate 39-0 all Y except Soules A.) Signed.

HB 151 (Requires colleges and universities to adopt policies to address sexual violence.) Passed House 44-17: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid E, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Passed Senate 24-13: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes E, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 165 (Requires Medicaid Managed Care Organizations to reimburse pharmacies providing medication to indigents.) Passed House 66-0: All Y. Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 171 (Changes high school graduation requirements to allow for more practical learning.) Passed House 57-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small A, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 40-0: All Y. Signed.

HB 177 (Creates a matching fund for federal grants.) Passed House 65-0: All Y, except Cadena and Rubio E, Ferrary A. Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Soules A. Signed.

HB 181 (Protects customers if life or health insurance companies become insolvent.) Passed House 61-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 35-2: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 182 (Makes it a crime to distribute materially deceptive media during an election campaign.) Passed House 38-28: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Passed Senate 25-14: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill A, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 186 (Raises the threshold for required reporting of a car crash from $500 in property damage to $1,000.) Passed House 62-0: All Y. Died on Senate calendar.

HB 190 (Amends the state Procurement Code to allow public-private partnerships.) Passed House 56-9: (Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Died in Senate Judiciary.

HB 193 (Amends the Law Enforcement Retention Fund.) Passed House 61-0: All Y, except Madrid E. Passed Senate 38-0: All Y. Signed.

HB 195 (Expands the Opportunities Enterprise Act to include housing.) Passed House 50-16: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Passed Senate 26-14: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 196 (Creates a new government opportunity trust fund and program fund.) Passed House 39-28: Cadena E, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Griggs A, Cervantes E. Signed.

HB 207 (Requires an annual distribution for the school lease assistance program.) Passed House 64-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos A, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 36-0: All Y, except Griggs and Soules A, Hemphill E). Signed.

HB 209 (Removes the matching requirement for regional councils to receive grants-in-aid.) Passed House 65-0: All Y. Died in Senate Finance.

HB 211 (Amends the Water Projects Finances Act.) Passed House 67-0: All Y. Passed Senate 34-5: Brantley N, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 232 (Creates the Infrastructure Planning and Development Division.) Passed House 65-0: All Y, except Rubio E. Passed Senate 36-0: All Y, except Cervantes A and Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 236 (Allows retired state workers to return to public safety positions without losing their pension.) Passed House 56-7: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio N, Small E, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 33-2: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill A, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 239 (Adds cannabis to list of prohibited contraband at state prisons.) Passed House 57-4: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 32-3: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes E, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 251 (Creates a new specialty license plate with Smoky Bear.) Passed House 62-0: All Y, except Cadena A. Passed Senate 41-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 252 (Makes changes to state income tax brackets). Passed House 48-21: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Passed Senate 26-13: Brantley N, Burt Y, Cervantes N, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill A, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 253 (Allows up to $500 to be made available for capital outlay projects.) Passed House 63-0: All Y, except Rubio E. Passed Senate 38-1: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 270 (Clarifies that research institutions can use the Technology Enhancement Fund for matching funds.) Passed House 62-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 32-6: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 271 (Appropriates funds for capital outlay grantees to comply with the Audit Act.) Passed House 63-0: All Y, except Small E. Died on Senate calendar.

HB 298 (Provides funding for veterans suicide prevention services). Passed House 63-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small E, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 302 (Eases licensure and oversight requirements for child care programs.) Passed House 65-0: All Y, except Rubio A. Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HB 303 (Creates a pilot program where adults receive stipends while enrolled in workforce training programs.) Passed House 41-13: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid E, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Passed Senate 27-14:Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Signed.

HB 308 (Authorizes general obligation bonds totaling $289.6 million for capital outlay projects.) Passed House 67-0: All Y, except Rubio E. Passed Senate 39-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Signed.

HJR 11 (Allows the federal government to withdraw from exclusive jurisdiction over an area at Kirtland Air Force Base.) Passed House 65-0: All Y. Passed Senate 32-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Must be approved by voters.

Senate bills voted upon:

SB 3 (Requires employers to provide paid family medical leave for workers.) Passed Senate 25-15: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Defeated in House 34-36: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo N, Jones N, Lara N, Madrid N, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N.

SB 5 (Prohibits guns at polling places.) Passed Senate 26-16: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill N, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 35-34: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo N, Jones N, Lara N, Madrid N, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 6 (Amends the Cannabis Regulation Act.) Passed Senate 25-15: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 57-5: Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed

SB 14 (Makes Changes to the Health Care Authority Department.) Passed Senate 27-15: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 42-21 Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 15 (Allows for review of potential hospital transactions.) Passed Senate 27-15: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 47-20: Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 17 (Imposes assessment on most hospitals, with revenue going to additional reimbursements.) Passed Senate 40-0: All Y, except Brantley E. Passed House 59-1: Cadena A, Ferrary E, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio E, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB21 (Distributes bonds for firefighter recruitment.) Passed Senate 36-0: All Y. Died in House Appropriations and Finance Committee.

SB 37 (Allows the state to do meat and poultry inspections.) Passed Senate 39-0: All Y, except Hemphill A. Passed House 68-0: All Y. Signed.

SB 70 (Increases salaries for Supreme Court justices and other judges.) Passed Senate 34-5: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs A, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Died on House floor.

SB 76 (Amends requirements for school construction matching funds.) Passed Senate 38-0: All Y. Passed House 61-0: All Y, except Cadena A. Signed.

SB 87 (Allows retired state workers to return to public safety jobs without losing their pensions.) Passed Senate 33-3: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Died on House floor.

SB 88 (Allows for electronic driver’s licenses.) Passed Senate 38-0: All Y, except Cervantes E, Hemphill A. Passed House 53-8: Cadena E, Ferrary Y, Gallegos A, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 96 (Increases penalties for attempted murder.) Passed Senate 32-4: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes E, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules N, Steinborn Y. Passed House 49-18: Cadena N, Ferrary N, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio N, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 106 (Forms a committee to plan celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.) Passed Senate 38-1: Brantley E, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 61-0: All Y, except Cadena and Rubio A. Signed.

SB 108 (Creates a new distribution to the State Election Fund.) Passed Senate 41-0: All Y. Passed House 59-5: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio N, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 116 (Allows reinvestment of money from the Tobacco Settlement Permanent Fund.) Passed Senate 38-0: All Y, except Cervantes E and Hemphill A. Passed House 65-0: All Y. Signed.

SB 126 (Increases reimbursement rates for legislators and staff.) Passed Senate 37-0: All Y. Died on House floor.

SB 127 (Allows psychologists with Conditional Prescription Certificates to prescribe and administer psychotropic drugs.) Passed Senate 36-0: All Y, except Cervantes E and Hemphill A. Passed House 57-4: Cadena E, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 128 (Makes changes to pension plans for firefighters.) Passed Senate 37-0: All Y. Passed House 61-0: All Y, except Cadena E and Gallegos A. Signed.

SB 129 (Amends the Cybersecurity Act.) Passed Senate 37-0: All Y, except Brantley and Cervantes E. Passed House 58-0: All Y, except Cadena E, Ferrary A. Pocket vetoed.

SB 135 (Regulates the process by which insurers can require less-expensive medications.) Passed Senate 36-2: Brantley E, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 67-0: All Y. Signed.

SB 137 (Requires training for school board members.) Passed Senate 30-9: Brantley A, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 42-17: Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio E, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 142 (Increases family notification requirements for Residential Behavioral Health centers.) Passed Senate 39-0: All Y. Passed House 61-0: All Y, except Cadena E. Signed.

SB 145 (Prohibits detainment for federal immigration violations.) Defeated in Senate 18-21: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes N, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill A, Soules Y, Steinborn Y.

SB 146 (Requires hospitals that are the only provider in the area to provide treatment and a payment plan for life-threatening conditions.) Passed Senate 21-16: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes N, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 38-24: Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos A, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Died on Senate concurrence calendar.

SB 148 (Reduces administrative costs for local government revenue.) Passed Senate 34-0: All Y, except Brantley A, Hamblen A. Passed House 59-1: Cadena A, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 151 (Provides a distribution to the emergency medical services fund.) Passed Senate 35-0: All Y. Passed House 65-0: All, Y except Rubio A. Signed.

SB 152 (Requires background checks for certain child welfare positions.) Passed Senate 41-0: All Y. Passed House 68-0: All Y. Signed.

SB 153 (Increases the distribution from the early childhood care fund.) Passed Senate 31-7: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 52-14: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 159 (Establishes a trust fund for college tuition and financial aid.) Passed Senate 37-5: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 43-18: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara E, Madrid E, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 161 (Creates a grant subsidy for 12 rural hospitals.) Passed Senate 37-0: All Y. Passed House 66-0: All Y, except Rubio A. Signed.

SB 165 (Increases pension payments for retired state legislators.) Passed Senate 36-3: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes N, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill N, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 46-18: Cadena Y, Ferrary N, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones N, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio A, Small N, Terrazas N, Vincent N. Signed.

SB 169 (Appropriates $10 million to land and water conservation fund.) Passed Senate 38-0: All Y. Passed House 64-0: All Y. Signed.

SB 175 (Provides funding to recruit and retain public safety officers.) Passed Senate 30-0: All Y. Passed House 64-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio N, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Pocket vetoed.

SB 176 (Amends regulations for boxing and other combat sports.) Passed Senate 20-16: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes N, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 63-3: Cadena Y, Ferrary N, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid E, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Pocket vetoed.

SB 190 (Adds new DWI sections and makes other changes to Motor Vehicle Code.) Passed Senate 26-8: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen N, Hemphill N, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Died in House Judiciary.

SB 201 (Makes technical changes to Department of Transportation regulations.) Passed Senate 35-0: All Y. Died in House Transportation Committee.

SB 216 (Includes housing in public funding projects.) Passed Senate 34-0: All Y, except Brantley A. Passed House 54-7: Cadena E, Ferrary N, Gallegos A, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 217 (Provides an annual distribution of $82.53 million to the Severance Tax Permanent Fund.) Passed Senate 34-0: All Y, except Brantley A. Passed House 62-0: All Y, except Cadena A. Vetoed.

SB 230 (Provides greater protection for children’s confidential information.) Passed Senate 38-0: All Y, except Cervantes E, Hemphill E. Passed House 62-3: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent A. Signed.

SB 236 (Clarifies GRT funding for projects in a Metropolitan Redevelopment Area.) Passed Senate 28-9: Brantley Y, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn A. Passed House 66-1: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 239 (Changes definition of “full-time student” in Lottery Scholarship Fund.) Passed Senate 30-5: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules E, Steinborn Y. Passed House 61-2: Cadena Y, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones A, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio E, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 241 (Requires background checks for some employees in the Aging and Long Term Services Department.) Passed Senate 32-6: Brantley Y, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 63-0: All Y, except Cadena A. Signed.

SB 246 (Reauthorizes 253 capital outlay projects from past years.) Passed Senate 31-6: Brantley N, Burt Y, Cervantes Y, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 66-0: All Y. Signed.

SB 271 (Amends statute for pretrial detention.) Passed Senate 27-1: Brantley E, Burt E, Cervantes E, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill E, Soules Y, Steinborn E. Passed House 57-10: Cadena N, Ferrary N, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio N, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent Y. Signed.

SB 275 (Authorizes $30 million for tribal infrastructure and $320 million for nine transportation projects.) Passed Senate 36-0: All Y, except Hemphill E. Passed House 64-0: All Y. Signed.

SJR 1 (Allows the dean of the UNM Law School to appoint a chair of the appellate judges nominating commission.) Passed Senate 27-10: Brantley A, Burt N, Cervantes Y, Griggs Y, Hamblen Y, Hemphill Y, Soules Y, Steinborn Y. Passed House 55-6: Cadena E, Ferrary Y, Gallegos Y, Jaramillo Y, Jones Y, Lara Y, Madrid Y, Rubio Y, Small Y, Terrazas Y, Vincent N. Must be approved by voters.

SJR 5 (Restricts expenditures from retiree health care fund.) Defeated in Senate 14-25: Brantley N, Burt N, Cervantes N, Griggs N, Hamblen Y, Hemphill N, Soules E, Steinborn N.

SJR 16 (Removes constitutional requirement of the Legislature to set salaries for county employees.) Passed Senate 37-0: All Y. Passed House 64-0: All Y, except Rubio A. Must be approved by voters.

Walter Rubel is a host of “Speak Up Las Cruces,” a program of KTAL Community Radio in Las Cruces, and a longtime journalist who’s covered the state Roundhouse. The station is a member of the Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative.