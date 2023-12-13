© 2023 KRWG
Ezeagu leads New Mexico State over Northern New Mexico 76-71

KRWG | By The Associated Press
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM MST
FILE - The basketball court of the Pan American Center at New Mexico State University is seen Feb. 15, 2023, in Las Cruces, N.M. Two former New Mexico State basketball players and a team manager filed a lawsuit Monday, Nov. 6, 2023 saying their teammates frequently brought guns into the locker room where they assaulted players under the guise of the attacks serving as a team-building exercise. (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton, File)
Andrés Leighton/AP
FR171260 AP
AP Photo/Andrés Leighton, File

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Kaosi Ezeagu scored 14 points to help New Mexico State hold off Northern New Mexico 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Ezeagu made 5 of 6 shots but just 4 of 9 free throws, adding five rebounds for the Aggies (5-6). Jordan Rawls and Brandon Suggs both scored 10 off the bench. Rawls added six assists and four steals, while Suggs snagged four rebounds.

Emmanuel Taban paced the Eagles with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Malek Manuel pitched in with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Eloy Medina had 14 points and four steals.
Regional News
The Associated Press
