NMSU Football gets 10th win of season over Jax State

A 42-yard game-winning field goal by senior kicker Ethan Albertson gave New Mexico State University’s football team a 20-17 win over Jax State at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces on Saturday.

The win was the Aggie’s 10th this season. The football program has not accomplished 10 wins or more in a season since 1960. Next, the Aggies head to Virginia to play a nationally ranked and undefeated Liberty team for the Conference USA Championship Friday night at 5 p.m. (MT).