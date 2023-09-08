Environment Department confirms boil water advisory required for the Sky Country Estates MDWCA

A News Release from the NM Environment Department:

OTERO COUNTY — The New Mexico Environment Department’s Drinking Water Bureau confirms that a boil water advisory is required for the Sky Country Estates MDWCA.

The Sky Country Estates MDWCA is required to issue the advisory on September 8, 2023, after E. coli, a bacteria, was detected in water samples collected from the water system’s distribution system. New Mexico drinking water regulations require the Sky Country Estates MDWCA to notify their water system consumers of this finding as soon as practical but no later than 24 hours after the system is notified of the confirmation of the violation.

The Sky Country Estates MDWCA is a community public water system that serves approximately 71 users. This advisory applies only to the drinking water from the Sky Country Estates MDWCA and does not extend to any other surrounding water systems.

The Sky Country Estates MDWCA users are advised to boil water for three minutes before:

• Drinking

• Making coffee, tea, and other drinks

• Making ice

• Cooking

• Washing fruits and vegetables

• Using the water to feed a baby

• Brushing teeth

• Providing as drinking water for pets

The presence of E. coli in water indicates that the water may have been in contact with sewage or animal wastes and could contain disease-causing organisms. Most strains of E. coli are harmless and live in the intestines of healthy humans and animals. However, a positive test for E. coli in the drinking water supply may indicate the presence of dangerous strains of E. coli or other disease-causing organisms.

These types of organisms may cause severe gastrointestinal illness and, in rare cases, death. Children, the elderly and immuno-compromised individuals are at an increased risk for illness.

The Drinking Water Bureau will provide compliance oversight and offer technical assistance to the water system and require the Sky Country Estates MDWCA to continue to test the water until no further threat of contamination remains. More information about boil water advisories in English and Spanish is available here.

For more information, please call the Drinking Water Bureau’s Compliance Supervisor Wayne Jeffs at 505-469-7457.

