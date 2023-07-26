New Mexico State Police Officer charged with possession of child pornography

A Carlsbad-based New Mexico State Police Officer was arrested for possession of child pornography by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and could face up to 20 years in prison.

Sammy Allen Clouthier, 44, made his first appearance in federal court on the criminal complaint filed on April 18, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

He was charged with possession and transportation of child pornography, read the release.

The Bureau acted on a tip provided to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 29, 2022, by cloud service provider Synchronoss Technologies, which provides content storage for Verizon’s wireless communication services, the release read.

Synchronoss reported images depicting the sexual abuse of children, read the release, that were uploaded to an account associated with Clouthier’s phone number and device.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Clouthier, then a sergeant with the New Mexico State Police, allegedly downloaded, possessed, and transported the material using cellular devices, the release read.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years up to 20 years in prison.

The Albuquerque Division of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, and it is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Eliot Neal.

New Mexico State Police Officer Wilson Silver said Clouthier was immediately placed on leave upon his July 20 arrest by State Police Chief Troy Weisler who also opened an internal investigation of the charges.

“I am disgusted by the recent allegations of one of my officers for a serious crime,” Weisler said in a statement. "Such actions are unacceptable and do not in any way define the values, integrity, and dedication of the New Mexico State Police."

Weisler said New Mexico State Police planned to cooperate with the FBI investigation.

"We are committed to upholding the highest standards of justice, accountability, and trust within our ranks and in the service to the communities we serve," he said. "We are cooperating fully with the investigation and are taking swift action to ensure justice is served.”

Clouthier’s Linkedin page listed him as employed by the New Mexico State Police since October 2004 – a term of 18 years and 10 months.

He also listed a position as a basketball official with the New Mexico Activities Association, officiating junior high, junior varsity, and high school basketball games since November 2011, for about 11 years and nine months.

This is a developing story, imported via the Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com, or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.