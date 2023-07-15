State Police: Alamogordo police officer shot during foot pursuit

New Mexico State Police say that an Alamogordo Police Officer is in stable, critical condition after police say he was shot during a foot pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop early Saturday. Police say that one man has been arrested and charged in the incident. Officers say the suspect was also shot, treated at area hospital then booked into the Otero County Detention Center.

Alamogordo, NM – In the early morning hours of July 15, 2023, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo involving the Alamogordo Police Department (APD).

State Police agents learned that on July 15, at around 2:30 a.m., an APD officer initiated a traffic stop on a Honda passenger vehicle driven by Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo for driving with no headlights or taillights. De La O fled from the officer and crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and 1st Street. De La O fled the crash scene on foot and a foot pursuit ensued.

At some point during the foot pursuit De La O presented a concealed sawed-off shotgun and fired it toward one of the APD officers, striking him in the face. A second APD officer fired his duty weapon at least once towards De La O striking him in the leg.

De La O continued to flee on foot, and after a physical confrontation with officers at a residence on the 100 block of Delaware, De La O was taken into custody. De La O was treated and released from the hospital and taken into custody by the New Mexico State Police.

He was booked into the Otero County Detention Center and charged with:

Attempt to Commit 1 st Degree Murder



Degree Murder Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer with a Deadly weapon



Tampering with Evidence



Aggravated Fleeing of a Police Officer



Resisting and Evading a Police Officer



Criminal Trespass



Lights Required on Vehicle



Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle



Reckless Driving



De La O was also involved in an OIS and was shot by Alamogordo Police Department, on January 29, 2023. The injured APD officer was transported to an area hospital and then airlifted to an area trauma center. He is currently in stable but critical condition. For details on the conditions, duty status, and administrative actions taken on the officers involved please contact APD.

New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.

The New Mexico State Police acts solely as fact finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.