New Mexico Department of Transportation is reporting that at 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, I-25 northbound and southbound lanes at milepost 75 (Williamsburg) were flooded. Drivers are asked to use caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs.

The NMDOT is out monitoring roadway conditions. For up-to-date road information information throughout the state, visit nmroads.com or call 511.