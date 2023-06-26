Man fatally shot in Albuquerque movie theater over seat dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say an argument over seating at a movie theater in New Mexico escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened film goers scrambling to flee. Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department filed charges Monday against 19-year-old Enrique Padilla in connection with the Sunday evening shooting at a cinema complex next to an interstate highway. Police agency spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Padilla was under guard at a hospital while being treated for a gunshot wound. It was unclear whether Padilla had a legal representative. The dead man was identified as 52-year-old Michael Tenorio. No one else was wounded.