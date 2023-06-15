Republican opts not to seek reelection to the New Mexico Senate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of just two Albuquerque Republicans left in the New Mexico Legislature will not be seeking reelection next year, setting up what could be a free-for-all in a Republican-leaning district that covers the city's northeast heights.

The decision by state Sen. Mark Moores brings the list of incumbent senators headed for the door to at least three. Moores, who was first elected in 2012, told the Albuquerque Journal in an interview Wednesday that family considerations led to his decision to forego a reelection campaign. He and his wife recently had a child.

Moores has served three terms in the Senate. He sponsored

or jointly sponsored bills allowing college athletes to get paid for

endorsements, prohibiting coyote-killing contests and creating a

redistricting commission that proposed political boundary lines.

The New Mexico Senate has been dominated by Democrats throughout his tenure, making it difficult for Republicans to secure passage of their bills.

“I’m pretty proud, especially being in the minority, that I’ve been able to fight for conservative values but also reach across party lines to get things done,” he said.

Moores, who served as chairman of the Senate minority caucus, said he pushed the Legislature to be more receptive to open primaries and ethics legislation. He hopes to continue that work in the future.

