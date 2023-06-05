Officials confirm New Mexico's 1st case of fungal disease of hibernating bats

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a fungal disease of hibernating bats has been confirmed in New Mexico for the first time. The state Department of Game and Fish says samples from two live bats and two deceased bats were collected in late April from caves managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management in Lincoln and De Baca counties. Game and Fish officials say the two dead bats were confirmed with white-nose syndrome, caused by an invasive fungal pathogen that was previously detected in New Mexico in 2021. Evidence of the fungal disease had not

been confirmed in the state until now.