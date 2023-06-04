New Mexico lawmaker Christine Trujillo to resign end of June

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Christine Trujillo says she plans to resign from the New Mexico House of Representatives at the end of June. The Democrat, who represents Albuquerque, made the announcement Saturday. The Bernalillo County Commission will appoint a new House member to serve the remainder of Trujillo’s term. The District 25 will be up for election in November 2024. Trujillo, a retired educator, has been part of the state Legislature since 2013. She has advocated for improve access to health care, supporting survivors of sexual assault, raising wages for educators and for quality education at all ages in New Mexico.