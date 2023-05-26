Steve Bannon’s trial in ‘We Build the Wall’ case set for May 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, the conservative strategist and longtime ally of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan set Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case for May 28, 2024 after realizing that the date he announced in court — May 27 — is next year’s Memorial Day holiday and courts will be closed.

If the schedule holds, Bannon will be going to trial right after Trump is slated to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case. Bannon pleaded not guilty last September following his indictment on state money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. Bannon’s federal prosecution was cut short by a Trump pardon.