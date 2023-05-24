New Mexico convenes law enforcement commission to disrupt organized crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has launched a new effort to confront organized crime by convening a commission of local prosecutors and leading law enforcement officials.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham revived the state’s Organized Crime Commission on Wednesday under provisions of a 1970s-era statute. Organized crime in New Mexico has recently spurred the adoption of criminal penalties for coordinated retail theft, federal raids on stash houses to rescue migrants and efforts to disrupt fentanyl rings. Albuquerque-based District Attorney

Sam Bregman will lead the eight-member commission as it coordinates responses to criminal rings. The commission will deliver annual reports to the state Legislature and governor.

