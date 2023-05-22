© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Death of 8-year-old girl in Border Patrol custody highlights challenges providing medical care

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:45 PM MDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The death in Border Patrol custody of an 8-year-old Panamanian girl is the second child migrant fatality in two weeks under government supervision, raising questions about how prepared authorities are to address medical emergencies of people arriving after an often-exhausting journey.

A rush to the border before pandemic-related asylum limits known as Title 42 expired fueled a sharp increase of people in custody. The growing presence of families and unaccompanied children over the last decade presents authorities with enormous responsibilities for medical care. At least six children died in custody during a roughly year-long period from 2018 to 2019.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press