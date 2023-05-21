© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Will Biden's hard-hat environmentalism bridge the divide on clean energy future?

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM MDT
Environment.jpg

WASHINGTON (AP) — Perhaps the most unlikely feature of high-stakes budget negotiations going on in Washington is a debate over permitting. That's essentially the regulatory process for deciding what gets built where. It could be power plants, transmission lines or other projects. For decades, industry and labor have chaffed at what they describe as an overly strict rules that limit development.

Now environmentalists also view red tape as a problem because it limits the construction of necessary for a clean energy future. Reaching a compromise won't be easy, but it's critical to achieving President Joe Biden's vision of slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press