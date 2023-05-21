Fired New Mexico archaeological official sues governor, others

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former director of the New Mexico Office of Archaeological Studies is suing state officials, saying his race and gender played a role in his firing.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Eric Blinman filed a lawsuit in federal court late Thursday against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, state Cultural Affairs Secretary Debra Garcia y Griego and several others. Blinman alleges Garcia y Griego wrongfully terminated him because he was an older white man who complained about a lack of resources to do his job. He is asking for an unspecified sum and punitive damages.

A Department of Cultural Affairs spokesperson called the allegations “untrue and unfounded.”

Information from: Santa Fe New Mexican