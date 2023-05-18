© 2023 KRWG
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:35 AM MDT
Investigators work along a residential street following a deadly shooting Monday, May 15, 2023, in Farmington, N.M. Authorities said an 18-year-old opened fire in the northwestern New Mexico community, killing multiple people and injuring others, before law enforcement fatally shot the suspect. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a high school student who killed three women in northwestern New Mexico with an indiscriminate spray of gunfire left a cryptic note presaging “the end of the chapter” and wore a bulletproof vest that he discarded before being shot to death by police.

Police in Farmington announced new details of their investigation Wednesday as they search for motivations behind the shooting. Police say 18-year-old Beau Wilson sprayed gunfire as he walked through the neighborhood where he lived with his father before being confronted by police and fatally shot outside a church. Police

Chief Steve Hebbe says he was wearing a vest with steel plates and the note was found in his pocket.

