'Risk it all': Migration rises ahead of end to asylum rules

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A recent increase of migrants in the Brownsville, Texas, area of the U.S.-Mexico border is highlighting immigration challenges as the U.S. prepares for the end of a coronavirus pandemic-era policy that allowed it to quickly expel many migrants.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a border visit last week the U.S. has been preparing for the end of the restrictions called Title 42 on Thursday. But Mayorkas also stressed the border situation is “extremely challenging.” On the other end of the Texas border, El Paso also has seen a migrant increase. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday he's deploying “tactical” National Guard teams to the busiest border crossing spots.