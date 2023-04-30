© 2023 KRWG
Dust to dust? New Mexicans fight to save old adobe churches

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published April 30, 2023 at 7:44 PM MDT
An exterior view of the San Jose de Gracia Catholic Church, built in 1760, in Las Trampas, New Mexico, Friday, April 14, 2023. Threatened by depopulation, dwindling congregations and fading traditions, some faithful are fighting to save their historic adobe churches and the uniquely New Mexican way of life they represent. (AP Photo/Roberto E. Rosales)

CORDOVA, New Mexico (AP) — With congregations dwindling and villages emptying out, maintaining hundreds of historic adobe churches – made with mud and straw centuries ago – is a daunting challenge across rural New Mexico. Community leaders who are the churches’ caretakers in the absence of regular clergy are trying to save them because they represent a crucial center of faith, family and cultural traditions for their struggling hamlets. But as youth leave in droves, their ranks are thinning, putting a unique faith and social culture under threat.

