Regional News

Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM MDT
Southwest Rivers
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this May 9, 2021, photo a dam along the Rio Grande is seen near San Acacia, N.M. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are delivering good news for cities and farmers who depend on two major rivers in the southwestern U.S. The headwaters of the Rio Grande and the Pecos River recorded some of the best snowfall in years, resulting in spring runoff that will provide a major boost to reservoirs along the rivers. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A commission that oversees how the Rio Grande is managed and shared among three Western states has adopted a recommendation that could set the stage for more involvement by Native American tribes that depend on the river.

The Rio Grande Compact Commission voted unanimously Friday during its annual meeting in Santa Fe to direct its legal and engineering advisers to look into developing protocols for formal discussions with six pueblos that border the river in New Mexico. The commission also includes officials from Colorado and Texas. Pueblo leaders have been seeking a seat at the table for years, saying their water rights have never been quantified.

