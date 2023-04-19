© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

'Rust' movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM MDT
CORRECTION Alec Baldwin Set Shooting
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
CORRECTS THAT SHOOTING OCCURRED DURING A REHEARSAL - FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Filming on the Western movie “Rust” could resume this week in Montana, the production company said Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Filming on the Western movie “Rust” is scheduled to resume at a movie ranch in Montana. The announcement comes in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal with actor Alec Baldwin on the original production in New Mexico.

An attorney for Rust Move Productions said filming will restart Thursday at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. Baldwin will continue his involvement as both an actor and producer. Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and a weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

