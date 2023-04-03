High winds and blowing dust expected across southern New Mexico

DEMING - The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will be monitoring roadway conditions with law enforcement as high wind advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) on Apr.3, 2023, impacts attached from NWS with Press Release. NWS is forecasting very strong winds from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 50 mph in the lowlands and 30 and 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the mountains. For Tuesday, the wind gusts will increase to 70 mph through the early evening hours in the mountains. Areas of blowing dust will accompany this system this afternoon as well as Tuesday afternoon.

The NMDOT would like to remind the traveling public, blowing dust can escalate to blinding dust storms as they move quickly through remote areas. If you must travel, we recommend you monitor local forecast conditions prior to starting your trip and visit our web site as roadway conditions may change quickly throughout New Mexico.

Roadway advisories will be posted on www.nmroads.com, or by calling 511. If you are approaching a dust storm or caught in a dust storm, please follow the guidelines below to help you stay safe.