Republican leaders seek federal inquiry of New Mexico claims

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders in New Mexico are asking the federal government to investigate two divisions in the state Health Department amid allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation of developmentally disabled people. The GOP House leaders sent a letter Wednesday to the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The lawmakers said an independent investigation would ensure transparency and might prompt the state Health Department to take necessary steps to prevent such cases in the future. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has called the allegations horrific, saying the department will hold accountable any caregivers who mistreat vulnerable people.