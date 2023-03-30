New Mexico seeks to avoid coverage gap for Medicaid patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say Medicaid rolls in the state could shrink by as many as 110,000 people over the coming months as the federal government ends pandemic-related rules.

Officials with the state Human Services Department gathered Thursday to urge people to renew their applications to avoid having a gap in health care coverage. They say data shows tens of thousands of people may no longer be eligible for benefits due to their income but should still submit applications so their information can be reviewed. Those over the income limit can look for coverage at reduced rates through the state's health care exchange.