Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Climate experts say the wildfire season might be delayed in some parts of the Southwestern U.S. because of a deluge of winter moisture. In others, red flag warnings for dry and windy conditions are prompting officials in New Mexico and Arizona to urge caution.

New Mexico's governor was flanked Wednesday by the state forester and firefighters during a visit to a state park in the heart of Albuquerque. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pointed out the dry leaves and cottonwood trees surrounding her. She said much of the state is at extreme risk and that everyone must be prepared if they want to prevent a historic season like last year when more than 1 million acres burned.