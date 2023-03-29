© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

Officials warn of wildfire risk as Southwest US dries out

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM MDT
Southwest Wildfire Season
Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
/
AP
A visitor walks down at path beyond a fire danger sign at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park in Albuquerque, N.M., Wednesday, March 29, 2023. New Mexico fire managers and land managers warned about the potential for another busy wildfire season as vegetation begins to dry out and spring winds kick up. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Climate experts say the wildfire season might be delayed in some parts of the Southwestern U.S. because of a deluge of winter moisture. In others, red flag warnings for dry and windy conditions are prompting officials in New Mexico and Arizona to urge caution.

New Mexico's governor was flanked Wednesday by the state forester and firefighters during a visit to a state park in the heart of Albuquerque. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pointed out the dry leaves and cottonwood trees surrounding her. She said much of the state is at extreme risk and that everyone must be prepared if they want to prevent a historic season like last year when more than 1 million acres burned.

