Regional News

Suspect still sought in fatal shooting at a Farmington mall

KRWG | By The Associated Press
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:21 PM MDT
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Police in Farmington say they're still looking for a suspect in a shooting outside a mall that left one person dead and another wounded. Police say the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Animas Valley Mall. What led to the shooting remains under investigation, but police say detectives believe it wasn’t a random event and the victims were targeted. Authorities say they’re still trying to notify the family of the victim whose name, age and hometown haven’t been released yet. Police are withholding the identity of the wounded person who they say remains hospitalized in stable condition.

