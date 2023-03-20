© 2023 KRWG
Regional News

New Mexico governor to abusive caregivers: 'We're coming for you'

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published March 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM MDT
New Mexico’s governor and top health officials are warning caregivers who mistreat and abuse developmentally disabled or otherwise vulnerable people that the state will hold them accountable.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, members of her cabinet and law enforcement officials gathered Monday at the state Capitol to provide an update on ongoing investigations into an alleged abuse and neglect case involving a developmentally disabled person, which resulted in the state terminating contracts with four providers. It also prompted what the governor described as a forensic review of the entire system, with more investigations underway.

Associated Press
