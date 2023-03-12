Police: 2 teens arrested in a fatal shooting near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near Las Cruces.

They say 17-year-old Benjamin Archuleta was wounded by gunfire from another vehicle on Interstate 25 and pronounced dead at a hospital March 3. Police say the vehicle’s driver and a passenger who is the suspected shooter were later arrested. Their names are being withheld because they are juveniles. Police say the two teens are facing charges of first-degree murder, shooting from at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury and assault with intent to commit a violent felony.