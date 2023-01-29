© 2023 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published January 29, 2023 at 9:54 AM MST
Asylum Ban Exceptions
Gregory Bull/AP
/
AP
A migrant from Michoacan, Mexico, uses the CBPOne app Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Tijuana, Mexico. A mobile app for migrants to seek asylum in the United States has been oversaturated since it was introduced this month in one of several major changes to the government's response to unprecedented migration flows. Hoping to get lucky when a new appointments are made available daily, migrants are increasingly frustrated by a variety of error messages. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A mobile app for migrants to seek asylum in the United States has been overwhelmed since it was introduced this month in one of several major changes to the government’s response to unprecedented migration flows.

New appointments are made available daily. But migrants are increasingly frustrated by a variety of error messages. Many can’t log in. Others are hopeful when they get a date, only to be deflated when the screen freezes at final confirmation. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales
begin for a major act.

Regional News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press