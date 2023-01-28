Native American leaders: Educational trust fund will be key

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Native American leaders say creating a special $50 million trust fund to help finance educational programs within New Mexico's tribal communities would help improve student outcomes. They testified Friday before a House committee in support of the legislation, describing the proposal as an investment in their people and a signal to students that the state believes in them.

New Mexico is last in the nation when it comes to reading and math proficiency, and Native Americans are among those with the lowest graduation rates. A court in 2018 found New Mexico had failed to provide an adequate education to at-risk students, including Native Americans. State education officials still are working to finalize a plan to address the concerns.