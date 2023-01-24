Some school districts, local government have late start Tuesday due to possible weather conditions

Due to inclement weather forecasts, New Mexico State University announced the university and DACC will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning. The campus will open at 10 this morning. NMSU-Alamogordo will also start late at 10 this morning.

The City of Las Cruces will begin late as well at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Doña Ana County also announced county offices will open at 10 this morning.

White Sands Missile Range will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Local school districts are also on a two-hour delay. Las Cruces Public Schools, Gadsden Independent School District will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. El Paso Independent School District, Anthony ISD, Canutillo ISD, and San Elizario Independent School District will open two-hours late as well.