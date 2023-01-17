Storms in the Southwest expected to bring more snow, rain

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are expected to stretch into Tuesday night, prompting school closures as more snow and rain continue to fall over mountainous areas around the Southwest.

The most “intense periods of snow” in Flagstaff were expected Monday afternoon and into the evening, before showers begin to taper off Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning for elevations above 5500 feet (about 1.7 kilometers) in northern Arizona is in effect through 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Flagstaff saw just shy of 15 inches (about 38 centimeters) of snow Sunday, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of about 9 inches (about 23 centimeters) set in 1978. At least 17 inches (about 43 centimeters) of snow fell in northern Arizona over the weekend, according to the weather service.

Amid the storms, the Flagstaff Unified School District announced it will be closed Tuesday. Both Coconino Community College and Northern Arizona University have also canceled classes Tuesday at their Flagstaff campuses.

In the mountainous areas northwest of Las Vegas, up to 9 inches of snow had fallen above 7800 feet (about 2.4 kilometers) by Monday morning. At the same time, a storm dumped heavy rain over the Las Vegas valley before moving west toward Arizona and New Mexico, said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

Some parts of northern New Mexico saw more than 10 inches (about 25 centimeters) of snow over the weekend, according to the weather service's Albuquerque office, with more snow expected to land Monday night through Tuesday evening.