Police: Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police on Monday night announced an arrest in a recent series of drive-by shootings targeting Democratic elected officials' homes. They say failed Republican state legislative candidate Solomon Pena was the mastermind behind the shootings at the homes of two county commissioners and two state lawmakers. Pena lost in November to Democrat Miguel Garcia, a longtime state lawmaker. Police on Monday described Pena as an election denier who believed the November contest was rigged. Authorities say Pena paid others to carry out two of the shootings, but they believe Pena himself opened fire on at least one occasion. At least five people, including Pena, were involved in the conspiracy. Police say more arrests will be made in the case.