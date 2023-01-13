© 2023 KRWG
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border

KRWG | By Associated Press
Published January 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM MST
Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Arizona. The Biden administration on Thursday launched an online appointment system for migrants to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step in eight days to overhaul border enforcement. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has launched an online appointment system for migrants as the only way to be exempt from limits on seeking asylum, its latest major step to overhaul border enforcement. U.S. Customs and Border Protection began making appointments up to two weeks out at eight crossings on the Mexican border on its website and through CBPOne, a mobile app that the agency has used in limited ways since 2020.

CBPOne is replacing a patchwork of exemptions to a pandemic-related public health order known as Title 42. Advocates are caught off-guard by the changes, while some say they are welcome.

